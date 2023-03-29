Sunny, Upper 60s For Wednesday; Clear And 40s For Wednesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.