Sunny Saturday, Rain Sunday, Then Turning Colder

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.