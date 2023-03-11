Sunny Saturday, Rain Sunday, Then Turning Colder
March 11, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
