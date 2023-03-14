Sunny And Cool Tuesday; Middle 30s Tuesday Night

March 14, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

