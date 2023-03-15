Sunny And 60s For Today
March 15, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
