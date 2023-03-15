Sunny And 60s For Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.