Slight Chance Of A Thursday Shower

March 9, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

