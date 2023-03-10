Showers Today, Cooling Trend Begins Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.