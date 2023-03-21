Plans Up For Final Approval For Fourth North Escambia FPL Solar Farm South Of Bratt Road

A Florida Power & Light proposal for a fourth solar farm in North Escambia will go before the Escambia County Development Review Committee for final consideration on Wednesday.

The “Mitchell Creek Solar Energy Center” would be located on 1,282 acres between Camp and Cox Roads, just south of Bratt Road and the Escambia County Road Department North Camp, according to plans obtained by NorthEscambia.com.

The proposed location is just northwest of the First City Solar Energy Center, located along Holland, Cox and Roach roads in McDavid. It went online February 1 with more than 223,000 photovoltaic panels and a planned output of 75 megawatts.

The 300,000 solar panels at the Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center on Bogia Road near McDavid have been in operation since early 2022 and were officially dedicated in March 2022. It produces. enough electricity to power about 15,000 homes.

The Sparkleberry Solar Energy Center is fully permitted for 553 acres south of the end of Pilgrim Trail. According to FPL, over 200,000 solar panels will generate nearly 75 megawatts — enough energy to also power 15,000 homes.

If approved by the Development Review Committee, developers would next need to obtain building permits before starting construction on the new Mitchell Creek Solar Energy Center

Pictured top: Map of the proposed Mitchell Creek Solar Energy Center NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge. Pictured below: The Florida Power and Light First City Solar Energy Center near McDavid went online February 1. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.