Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Return To Their Towers

Pensacola Beach Lifeguards have returned to their towers on Pensacola Beach.

Initially, one to three towers at Casino Beach will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, shifting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Sunday, March 12. As summer approaches, staffing will increase to provide coverage at up to 10 towers, including the towers at Gulf Islands National Seashore, which begin staffing Memorial Day weekend.

In preparation for the 2023 season, Pensacola Beach hired 14 new lifeguards and welcomed 36 returning lifeguards with over 60 hours of open water training, emergency medical training and more.

Last season, Pensacola Beach Lifeguards performed 98 rescues from drowning and 115 assists to swimmers experiencing moderate distress. They also attended to 54 major medical incidents and assisted 30 patients for EMS transport.

“Our lifesaving team is prepared to prevent and respond to all unknown events that may occur in this amazing and wonderful part of our world,” said Water Safety Chief Dave Greenwood.