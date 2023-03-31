Partly Sunny, Near 80 Friday; Slight Chance Of Morning Rain On Saturday

March 31, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 