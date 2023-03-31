Partly Sunny, Near 80 Friday; Slight Chance Of Morning Rain On Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.