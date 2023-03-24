Partly Sunny Friday; Chance Of Overnight Showers And Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.