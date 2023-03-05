NASA Awards $217 Million Communications Contract To Poarch Creek Indians Media Company

NASA has awarded a $217.6 million communications contract to a media company owned by the Poarch Creek Indians of Atmore.

PCI Productions LLC of Huntsville will manage communication services for all agency centers including headquarters, as well as its mission directorates, to enable the widest practicable and appropriate dissemination of NASA information.

“This is one major step in our overall procurement strategy for communications that will allow us to more efficiently and effectively use the amazing capability of NASA communications organizations to connect the world with the agency’s missions,” said Johnny Stephenson, deputy associate administrator for Communications at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Work to be performed under the contract consists of communication services including, strategic communications, planning, and integration services; stakeholder relations and public engagement support; media relations services; history and archives services; library services; and services in support of Freedom of Information Act requests.

The contract period of performance consists of a 16-month base period that begins on June 1, 2023, followed by one 20-month option period, and two one-year option periods.

