Maybe A Scattered Afternoon Shower, Otherwise Mostly Sunny, About 80 Today

March 6, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

