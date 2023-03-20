It’s Going To Be Cool On This First Day Of Spring
March 20, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Comments