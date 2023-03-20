It’s Going To Be Cool On This First Day Of Spring

March 20, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

