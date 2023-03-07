High Into The 80s Again; Slight Chance Of A Scattered Shower This Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.