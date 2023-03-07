High Into The 80s Again; Slight Chance Of A Scattered Shower This Afternoon

March 7, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 