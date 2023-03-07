High Into The 80s Again; Slight Chance Of A Scattered Shower This Afternoon
March 7, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
