Friday Begins With Showers And Storms Possible; Sun By Late Afternoon

March 3, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 