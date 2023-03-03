Friday Begins With Showers And Storms Possible; Sun By Late Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.