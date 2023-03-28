Florida Special Olympics Torch Run Begins In Century

The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Florida Special Olympics began in Century Monday morning and continued through Pensacola.

The torch run started at the Florida/Alabama state line Monday morning. Runners from Century Correctional Institution carried the torch from south on Highway 29 from the state line to the Century Chamber of Commerce with an escort from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. An additional leg of the torch run Monday traveled from south with the ECSO, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and other agencies taking part.

Statewide, the participating chiefs, officers, sheriffs, deputies, agents and cadets from virtually every branch of federal, state, county and municipal law enforcement, represent a total of over 300 different agencies. Funds are generated through the sale of the popular Torch Run T-shirts and hats, and through various local fundraising events.

Pictured: The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Florida Special Olympics started at the Florida/Alabama state line in Century and continued south in Escambia County. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.