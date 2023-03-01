FDOH Escambia Offers Free HIV Rapid Testing This Thursday
March 1, 2023
The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) offers free HIV rapid testing at the After-Hours Clinic, held on the first Thursday of each month. The next After-Hours Clinic is March 2, at FDOH-Escambia’s 1295 West Fairfield Drive location.
Free HIV rapid testing is also available each Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at FDOH-Escambia.
The testing is open to the public, with no appointment needed.
- What: Free HIV Rapid Testing After-Hours Clinic
- Who: Open to the public, no appointment needed
- When: Thursday, March 2 between 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.*
- Where: FDOH-Escambia, 1295 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola, FL
- How: The rapid HIV test gives highly accurate results in as little as 15 minutes. All testing is confidential and conducted in a private clinic setting.
Comments