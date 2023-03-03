Escambia Woman Claims $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

An Escambia County woman has claimed a $1 million scratch-off lottery prize.

Janice Ryan, 67, claimed her prize at the Florida Lottery Pensacola District Office.. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Ryan purchased her winning ticket from Lucky Penny, located at 7111 West Fairfield Drive in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million.