Escambia School Board To Consider Return To Elected Superintendent During Tuesday Meeting

The Escambia County School Board could vote Tuesday on whether or not to move forward with the potential return to an elected superintendent.

In 2018, Escambia County voters narrowly approved a ballot referendum for an appointed superintendent, with 50.36 voting yes and 49.64 percent voting now. This was the sixth time voters had considered the idea of an appointed superintendent in the county; all of the other attempts failed.

The term of then superintendent Malcolm Thomas ended in 2020, and Dr. Tim Smith was appointed as the new school district boss.

District 1 member Kevin Adams will present a resolution to the school board on Tuesday, that if approved, will officially request a referendum to switch superintendent back to an elected job. The Escambia County Commission would then have to pass a resolution asking the legislature to place the question on the ballot during the presidential preference primary on March 19, 2024.

“I think it is a good time for the citizens to look at where we are at and decide if we need to go back to an elected superintendent.,” Adams said at a previous meeting. “And let them choose.”

Smith, the current appointed superintendent, told the school board that he does not support a return to an elected superintendent.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to go back to an elected superintendent,” Smith said. “I think it needs to be given a chance.”

“I just hope, somehow, some way, the easy out to kick the superintendent to the curb is not out answer. I think we are better than that,” Smith said. “It’s going to take time…It’s not easy work.”

The Escambia County School Board will consider the superintendent resolution during the regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. While not on the agenda, the board could discuss the issue during a workshop meeting on Monday at 1 p.m., but a vote could not be taken at that time.