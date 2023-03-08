Clouds, Slight Chance Of Afternoon Showers Today

March 8, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.  Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

