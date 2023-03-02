Clouds And Warm Today; Chance Of Rain Thursday Night Into Friday Morning

March 2, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

