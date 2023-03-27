Chance Of Rain For Monday Into Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. High near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.