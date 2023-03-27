Chance Of Rain For Monday Into Tuesday
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. High near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
