Boil Water Notice Notice For Stacey Road

A precautionary boil water notice has Cottage Hill Water Works customers on Stacey Road from Quintette Road to Highway 95A.

The boil water notice was issued following a water main break.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.