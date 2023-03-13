Boil Water Notice Issued For Quintette, Stacey Roads

Cottage Hill Water Works has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all of Quintette Road and a portion of Stacey Road.

According to the water utility, Florida Power & Light damaged a six-inch water main on Stacey Road. Residents in the area will experience a brief disruption of water service until the repair is complete.

The boil water notice includes Quintette Road, and all residents on Stacey Road to Quintette Lane going east just past Highway 95A, and all of Stacey Road to St. Matthews Road.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. For more information, customers should call (850) 968-5485.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.