Becoming Sunny, High In The 80s For Saturday

March 25, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A chance of morning showers, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

