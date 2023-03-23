All Lanes Now Open On The Pensacola Bay Bridge

All six lanes on the Pensacola Bay Bridge are now open to traffic after the opening of the third travel lane on the eastbound structure Thursday morning. With the opening of the lane, each bridge structure consists of three, 12-foot travel lanes flanked by 10-foot shoulders.

While all six travel lanes on the bridge are now open, additional work remains to complete the project. Tasks will include painting, work on the bridge’s aesthetic lighting system, completion of the wayside park area in Gulf Breeze, and completion of the shared-use path on the westbound bridge. These activities will, at times, require intermittent nighttime lane closures. Completion of the project is currently estimated for later this spring.

With a construction cost of approximately $440-million, the Pensacola Bay Bridge replacement project is the largest transportation initiative in Northwest Florida history. More than 55,000 drivers travel the bridge daily between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze. The modern, six-lane structure replaces a four-lane bridge that opened in 1960. The original bridge across the bay was a two-lane drawbridge that opened in 1931.