Cantonment Woman Seriously Injured In Overnight Motorcycle Crash

A Cantonment woman was critically injured in a motorcycle wreck early Wednesday morning.

The 29-year old woman was northbound on Mobile Highway near the fairgrounds when she drove into the center median and struck a sign, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She fell from the motorcycle, but the bike continued for a “significant” distance of about 200 yards, FHP said.

Troopers said she was not wearing a helmet.