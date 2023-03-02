Back Into 80s Again; Rain Possible Friday Overnight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.