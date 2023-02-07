Winning $36K Fantasy Five Ticket Sold On Nine Mile Road

Someone is over $36,000 richer today after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket on Nine Mile Road.

The quick pick ticket sold at the SP Foot Mart On West Nine Mile Road at Bridlewood Road was one of five winning tickets sold in Monday night’s drawing and is worth $36,427.41. The other winning tickets were sold in Orlando, Hollywood, Miami and Vero Beach.

The 373 tickets matching four numbers won $78.50 each. Another 10,700 tickets matching three numbers are worth $7.50 each, and 89,577 ticket holders won a free ticket for picking two numbers.

Monday’s winning numbers were 3-7-9-21-26.