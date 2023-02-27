Windy Monday, High Near 80

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68.