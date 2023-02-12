Windy, High Near 60 Sunday, Low About 35 Degrees

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.