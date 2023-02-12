Windy, High Near 60 Sunday, Low About 35 Degrees
February 12, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
