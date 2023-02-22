Windy And Warm Wednesday, High Near 80

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.