Week Starts Sunny; Thursday Is Our Rain Day

February 13, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Low around 43. South wind around 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

