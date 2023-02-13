Week Starts Sunny; Thursday Is Our Rain Day
February 13, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Low around 43. South wind around 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
