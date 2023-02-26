Warm Weekend Continues
February 26, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
