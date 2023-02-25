Warm February Weekend With Highs Around 80 Degrees

February 25, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

