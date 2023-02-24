Three Now Qualified, One Prefiled For Century Council Special Election

February 24, 2023

As of Thursday, three candidates have qualified and one has pre-filed for a special election to select two new Century town council members.

Shelisa McCall is now qualified for Council Seat 3, which she currently holds on an interim basis. Evelyn Webber has prefiled for Seat 3, meaning she must complete the qualification process to appear on the ballot.

Alicia Johnson and Eddie Hammond qualified for Council Seat 4. Johnson was appointed on an interim basis to the seat in January.

Qualifying is open until noon Friday, February 24, at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 213 Palafox Place in Pensacola.

The special general election will be held on Tuesday, March 28. If three or more candidates qualify for either of the seats, a special primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 14. The qualification fee is $50, and candidates must be registered voters living in the Century town limits.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 