Sunny, Upper 60s Today; 80s By Midweek
February 19, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Washington’s Birthday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Comments