Sunny Saturday, High Around 60; Low Saturday Night About 40
February 4, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
