Sunny Saturday, High Around 60; Low Saturday Night About 40

February 4, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

