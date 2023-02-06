Sunny Monday; Rain Chance Arrives By Wednesday Afternoon

February 6, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

