State Certifies ECSO To Operate Their Own Training Academy

The state has certified the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Training School.

The Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission voted unanimously Thursday to authorize the training academy following a presentation by Sheriff Chip Simmons and Commander Andrew Hobbs in Lake Mary, Florida.

The ECSO becomes only one of six law enforcement agencies in Florida to gain commission approval to operate their own law enforcement academy to train recruits and offer other specialized training.

Historically, local law enforcement agencies have only utilized Pensacola Junior College or George Stone Vocational.

The ECSO said their training school will allow the agency to immerse recruits in our culture, standards, and policies from day one.

“We anticipate a faster and higher level of law enforcement training under this new direction. You will soon see Escambia County Sheriff’s Office recruits engaging in state-of-the-art coursework, physical training, firearms training, and other aspects of professional law enforcement activities,” ECSO said.

The first academy is planned for early summer.