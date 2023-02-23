Slight Chance Of A Shower, High In The 80s

February 23, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A slight 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 