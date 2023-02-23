Slight Chance Of A Shower, High In The 80s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A slight 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.