Showers Likely Through Saturday, Turning Cooler By Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy.