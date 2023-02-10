Showers Likely Through Saturday, Turning Cooler By Sunday
February 10, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Comments