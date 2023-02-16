Severe Thunderstorms Possible Thursday Afternoon And Evening

Severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon into the evening. Damaging winds and tornadoes will be the primary threat.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.