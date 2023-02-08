Registration Underway For Tri-City Children’s Choir

Registration is underway for the Tri-City Children’s Choir (TCCC), a regional initiative of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus.

TCCC welcomes young singers in grades 1-6 who reside in Century, Flomaton, Jay and the surrounding areas in Florida and Alabama.

The choir will one again be under the direction of Holley Driver, a Century-based music teacher.

Singers will meet weekly at 4:30 on Thursdays beginning March 9 at Century First United Methodist Church, 530 Church Street. TCCC is a tuition-based program and costs from $15 to $65 per month. Families may choose the weekly amount that works best for their household finances, and scholarships are also available.

For more information on joining the choir, or make a contribution, visit www.tricitychoir.org.

Driver taught music in the Escambia County School District for over 15 years, served as the choral director at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino for nine years, and teaches in her own studio.

If you need more information, call or text Driver at (850) 324-6182.

Pictured: A May 2022 performance by the Tri-City Children’s Choir. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.