Registration Underway For Tri-City Children’s Choir

February 8, 2023

Registration is underway for the Tri-City Children’s Choir (TCCC), a regional initiative of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus.

TCCC welcomes young singers in grades 1-6 who reside in Century, Flomaton, Jay and the surrounding areas in Florida and Alabama.

The choir will one again be under the direction of Holley Driver, a Century-based music teacher.

Singers will meet weekly at 4:30 on Thursdays beginning March 9 at Century First United Methodist Church, 530 Church Street. TCCC is a tuition-based program and costs from $15 to $65 per month. Families may choose the weekly amount that works best for their household finances, and scholarships are also available.

For more information on joining the choir, or make a contribution, visit www.tricitychoir.org.

Driver taught music in the Escambia County School District for over 15 years, served as the choral director at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino for nine years, and teaches in her own studio.

If you need more information, call or text Driver at (850) 324-6182.

Pictured: A May 2022 performance by the Tri-City Children’s Choir. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 