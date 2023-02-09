Rain And Thunderstorms Likely Today; Severe Risk Is Low

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.