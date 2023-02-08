Rain And Thunderstorms Likely By Wednesday Night
February 8, 2023
Isolated thunderstorms with locally heavy rain and gusty winds are possible Wednesday night
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 1pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
