Rain And Thunderstorms Likely By Wednesday Night

Isolated thunderstorms with locally heavy rain and gusty winds are possible Wednesday night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 1pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.