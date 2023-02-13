Pensacola Bay Bridge Westbound To Open On Tuesday

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will open the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) span of the Pensacola Bay Bridge on U.S. 98 to vehicular traffic by 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. The two spans of the bridge are now temporarily accommodating two east and two westbound travel lanes, but upon final completion of the project each structure will support three lanes of traffic in each direction, along with inside and outside shoulders, and 10-foot-wide multiuse paths for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The multiuse path on the eastbound (Pensacola to Gulf Breeze) bridge remains open, but the westbound path will remain closed until completed.

While there is now traffic on both spans of the bridge, multiple miscellaneous tasks remain to complete the project. These include work on the U.S. 98 tie-ins and median areas, the wayside park in Gulf Breeze, bridge painting, and other final items. Completion of the project is currently estimated for this summer.

With a construction cost of approximately $440-million, the Pensacola Bay Bridge replacement project is the largest transportation initiative in Northwest Florida history. More than 55,000 drivers travel the bridge daily between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze. The modern, six-lane structure replaces a four-lane bridge that opened in 1960.