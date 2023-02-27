One Dead After Four Vehicle Vehicle Crash On I-10 In Escambia County

February 27, 2023

A 77-year old man from Idaho was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a four-vehicle wreck on I-10 in Escambia County Sunday night.

About 9:25 p.m., four vehicles were all westbound on I-10 between the Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road exit.  A crash occurred directly in front of one vehicle, causing it to slow quickly. That, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, set off a chain reaction crash.

A 77-year old man from Meridian, Idaho, was killed. The drivers of two other vehicles — a 24-year old Pensacola man and a 58-year old Pensacola woman — were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Pictured: A traffic camera shows the crash scene Sunday night.

