No Identity, Cause Of Death Released Yet After Human Remains Discovery In Bratt

A week after investigators returned to Bratt looking for more human remains in a wooded area, there’s still no word on an identity or cause of death.

Highly decomposed remains were first discovered by a hunter on Christmas Eve, and investigators were back in the woods on C.W. Caraway Road last Monday, February 6, with cadaver dogs. NorthEscambia.com was there as crime scene technicians, investigators, and volunteers with the cadaver dogs returned from a heavily wooded area, some carrying evidence bags.

Dan Schebler, director of operations for the District One Medical Examiner’s Office, said more evidence was located. The additional remains located last week were believed to be from the same individual as the December discovery.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the remains are part of an ongoing death investigation, and the remains may be those of an individual in an open missing person case. The Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final identification and determination if any foul play was involved.

C.W. Caraway Road is a private dirt lane that travels north off West Highway 4, about 1.5 miles east of Northview High School.

NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.