Jaran Myles Gets Life In Prison For 2020 Century Shooting Death

A second Century man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a November 2020 shooting in Century that left one man dead and two others injured.

An Escambia County jury on Wednesday found Jaran Britt Myles guilty of first degree murder for the death of Joseph Christopher Smith but found him not guilty on two counts of aggravated battery for two others that were shot and survived.

Judge John Simon then immediately sentenced Myles to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Myles was sentenced last year to 45 years in state prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of his probation on a 2015 conviction for manslaughter with a firearm. After the November 2020 shooting, deputies arrested Myles at the Liquor Liquor Cabinet on Highway 29 at Old Chemstrand Road in Gonzalez. He attempted to hide a gun on the store shelves. He is awaiting trial on the murder and aggravated battery charges.

Last June, Tacorius Cordale Stallworth was also sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery. In addition to the life sentence, Simon also sentenced Stallworth to an additional 15 years in prison to run concurrently for each of the aggravated battery counts. He has since filed an appeal.

Charges of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery were previously dropped against E’Monee DeMontae Long in the case. And charges of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery against Kiaunna Shane Grice were dismissed in February 2021 due to insufficient evidence.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting about 11:35 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, in the 8200 block of Alger Road, just off North Century Boulevard.

The victim, Joseph Christopher Smith, was found shot to death outside a shed near the mobile home. Multiple shell casings were found near the body, in the shed and leading away from the body. The inside of the shed had a couch, several chairs, tables and a lamp. The items were in a state of disarray with the lamp glass shattered.

Two other adult males were sitting near the mobile home when deputies arrived; both had been shot.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Pictured: Deputies look for evidence at the scene of a triple shooting on Alger Road Century the night of November 30, 2020. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.